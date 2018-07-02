Spirit AeroSystems has expanded its manufacturing operations in Subang, Malaysia, with the opening of a 50,000-sq.-ft. logistics warehouse. The facility will accommodate increasing volumes of assembly work on aerostructure components for commercial airliners. The building has been designed for future expansion and will allow the company to add another 75,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit AeroSystems Expands Malaysia Operations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.