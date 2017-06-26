Spirit AeroSystems announced plans on June 21 to expand its manufacturing operations in Subang, Malaysia, to accommodate increasing volumes of assembly work on components for commercial airliners. Spirit plans to add a 50,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility adjacent to other buildings at the Malaysia International Aerospace Center near Kuala, Lumpar. Construction will begin in October with operations beginning in 2018. Spirit plans to add about 300 employees to its staff of 700 there.
