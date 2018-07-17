AIRBUS HELICOPTERS has contract with Ukrainian Ministry of Interior for 55 helicopters for search and rescue, public services, emergency medical service missions: 21 repurposed H225s, 10 new H145s, 24 H125s. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $41.2m U.S. Navy contract for test, maintenance and logistics support services for the MQ-4C Triton UAV. AIRBUS HELICOPTERS’ second NH90 Sea Lion prototype performed first flight in serial configuration on July 1, kicking off qualification for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.