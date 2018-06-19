EUROPEAN UNION proposes €16b ($19b) in space spending for 2021-2027, a 50% increase over previous seven-year period.   LOCKHEED MARTIN has $503.2m U.S. Navy contract for F-35 spares packages, afloat spares packages, and associated consumables.   BOEING has $179m contract for Kuwait Air Force configured F/A-18E/F aircraft software development, modification, integration, testing and support.   ITALY’s F-35 production on June 15 began work on first European-built ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.