NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $866m U.S. Air Force contract for depot-level sustainment services and modification projects for Ballistic Missile Early Warning systems, PAVE Phased Array Warning system radars and Parameter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization system. L3 TECHNOLOGIES and ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI) teamed to offer IAI’s Heron TP UAV, renamed Artemis, for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System program. DRAKEN INTERNATIONAL ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.