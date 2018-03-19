LOCKHEED MARTIN has $3.5b U.S. Army contract for training aids, devices, simulators and simulations, maintenance, sustainment, operations and support of instrumentation systems and live-fire ranges. RAYTHEON has $150.4m U.S. Army contract for staffing and training for Qatar depot operations for the Qatar Emiri Air Force Patriot Missile System. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $482m U.S. Navy contract for initial air vehicle spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, ...
