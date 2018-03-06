BAE SYSTEMS AUSTRALIA will perform AUS$1.2b ($1b) upgrade to Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network, which detects and tracks air and maritime targets from Australia’s northern approaches. NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $13.2m U.S. Air Force contract for Battlefield Airborne Communication Node payload operations and support. RAYTHEON has $87m U.S. Navy contract for 44 AN/DAS-4 Multi-Spectral Targeting System Model B high definition/target location accuracy ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.