EUROSAM consortium of MBDA and THALES has new five-year In Service Support contract from Occar for French and Italian land and naval systems (SAAM-Fr, SAAM-It, PAAMS and SAMP/T) and Aster missiles (Aster 15, Aster 30 and Aster 30 Block 1) from France, Italy and the UK. BELL-BOEING JPO has $34.9m U.S. Navy contract for V-22 support. GEORGIA TECH APPLIED RESEARCH CORP. has $910.6m U.S. Army contract for Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC) research, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.