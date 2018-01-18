AEROJET ROCKETDYNE has $20m U.S. Air Force contract for advanced solid boost technology. COBHAM has follow-on NATO contract for electronic warfare and threat simulation training. AIRBUS has seven-year “Symphonie” contract to modernize telephony services for French armed forces. GENERAL DYNAMICS has $33.2m U.S. Navy contract for repair and alteration requirements for USS Nimitz (CVN 68) fiscal 2018 drydocking planned incremental ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.