PRATT & WHITNEY has $6.7b U.S. Air Force contract for F119 engine sustainment for F-22 aircraft. BOEING will upgrade six Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) Chinook helicopters to F-model configuration; deliveries to begin in 2021. ARIANEGROUP has €75m ($88m) European Space Agency contract for design, manufacture and testing of first two Prometheus liquid oxygen/methane engine demonstrators. PC KRAUSE AND ASSOCIATES INC. has $24.9m U.S. Air Force contract for heterogeneous air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.