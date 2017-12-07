GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT has $432m U.S. Navy contract for fiscal 2018 lead yard services, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines. LEOSAT ENTERPRISES signed agreement with GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS INC. to explore potential service agreement for enterprise, oil & gas, maritime and government communications services using LeoSat’s constellation. BELL BOEING JPO has $18m U.S. Navy contract for technical analysis, engineering and ...
