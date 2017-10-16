PATRIA will acquire MOOTOR GRUPP’s 60% share in MILTREM CM OÜ, the largest defense maintenance contractor in Estonia. SAAB will provide 9LV Combat Management System for Royal Australian Navy’s fleet of nine Future Frigates. HARRIS CORP. has $7.4m U.S. Air Force contract for modification (P00818) for Ground Based-Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance (GEODSS) refurbishment project at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. CAE USA INC. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.