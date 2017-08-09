SPACE SYSTEMS LORAL completed preliminary design review for NASA’s Restore-L satellite servicing mission to provide satellite servicing in LEO following 2020 launch. GENERAL ELECTRIC AVIATION has $13.5m U.S. Navy contract for 369 A51 Aircraft Component Power Plant Change modification kits in support of the F/A-18 C/D Hornet F404 engine Component Improvement Program. RAYTHEON has $10.1m U.S. Marine Corps contract for Abrams Integrated Display and Targeting System (AIDATS), providing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.