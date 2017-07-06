MBDA and France’s Directorate-General of Armaments launched the first AntiNavire Léger lightweight anti-ship missile June 21 from a Panther helicopter test rig.   BAE SYSTEMS has $12.3m U.S. Navy contract for 265 conformal-controlled reception pattern antenna units for F/A-18A aircraft. Work complete June 2022.   DEFENSE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION of India successfully tested Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile July 3 off the Odisha ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.