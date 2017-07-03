LOCKHEED MARTIN has $257m U.S. Navy contract for alternate mission equipment for lot 10 F-35 Lightning II for the U.S. military and international partners. BOEING has $70m Australian Ministry of Defense contract to sustain Australia’s C-17A Globemaster fleet. ASTRO AEROSPACE delivered mid-boom assemblies for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. BOEING has $49.5m U.S. Navy contract for to develop and test pre-processor module, Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar Interface 2 ...
