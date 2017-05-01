LOCKHEED MARTIN has $18.9m U.S. Navy foreign military sales contract for sustainment, integration and test, training, and database production in support of the F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter for the government of Japan through May 2019. LOCKHEED MARTIN has $11.1m U.S. Navy contract to build, install, and support flight of the XPR Spiral 2 kit on Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO)-29 flight test. DASSAULT AVIATION, MBDA and THALES completed final guided test ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.