LOCKHEED MARTIN has $109.6m U.S Navy contract for 567 modification kits for offboard system hardware and turnaround assets, and recurring labor for the F-35 Lighting II Block 3F upgrade for Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and international partners. FINLAND in spring 2018 plans to send requests for quotations on replacements for Finnish Air Force Boeing F/A-18 C/D Hornets to BAE SYSTEMS (Eurofighter Typhoon) in the UK; DASSAULT AVIATION (Rafale) in France; SAAB (JAS 39 Gripen E) in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.