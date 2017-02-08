LOCKHEED MARTIN has $9.4m U.S. Navy contract to complete development and fielding of Aegis Baseline 9 Weapon System through January 2018.

BOEING has $18.2m U.S. Air Force contract for AN/APG-63(V) 3 radar in Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA aircraft through March 31, 2017.

AIRBUS head of international, strategy and public affairs Marwan Lahoud is leaving his position at the end of February.

KONGSBERG has Norwegian defense ministry contract for mobile version of company’s NASAMS air defense system to protect Norwegian army units.

Q.E.D. SYSTEMS INC. has $33.5m U.S. Navy contract for third-party advanced planning services in support of chief of naval operations availabilities, continuous maintenance availabilities (CMAVs), inactivation CMAVs, sustainment availabilities, phased modernization availabilities, recommissioning availabilities, continuous maintenance and emergent maintenance window of opportunity for Navy surface combatant ship classes.

RAYTHEON has $11.8m U.S. Navy contract to provide communications and interoperability for integrated fires in support of Office of Naval Research through February 2020.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP. has $9.7m U.S. Army contract for engineering and software support services through Jan. 14, 2018.

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $166m U.S. Navy contract for the full-rate production of 36 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems (eCASS) through January 2021.

KONGSBERG has NOK130m ($16m) Swiss defense procurement agency contract for Protector remote weapon system.

MANTECH ADVANCED SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC. has $7.6m U.S. Army contract for test and engineering support services for electronic proving ground through July 2017.