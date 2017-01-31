GENERAL ATOMICS has $532m U.S. Navy production contract for Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). GENERAL ATOMICS launched “Type-Certifiable” (STANAG 4571) version of Predator B UAV last week, dubbed SkyGuardian, in San Diego before representatives from UK, Italy, France, Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and the U.S. RAYTHEON has $62.5m U.S. Air Force Small ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "SpeedNews Defense & Space".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.