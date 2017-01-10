DELOITTE expects global aerospace and defense industry to return to growth with sector revenues estimated to grow at 2% in 2017, driven by growth in defense budgets of the U.S., Middle East, Japan, South Korea, India. LEONARDO HELICOPTERS has £271m ($330m) UK defense ministry contract to continue support for Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters. ELBIT SYSTEMS’ Brazilian subsidiary ARES AEROESPACIAL E DEFESA S.A. has $100m Brazilian army contract for 12.7/7.62 mm ...
