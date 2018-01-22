The special mission aircraft market is expected to reach $10.94 billion in 2018, according to a report by Visiongain. Government and private enterprise have never before been as concerned with investing in special mission aircraft than they are today because of a myriad of real and perceived threats, the report said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Special Mission Aircraft Market To Reach $11 Billion In 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.