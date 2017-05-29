Sky Valet was awarded the tender to manage the Ibiza Business Aviation Terminal in Spain for the next five years. The terminal and fixed base operation is undergoing a refurbishment. The terminal remains open during the process. The facility will open in mid-June. Sky Valet FBO will offer passenger lounges, security screening, boardroom facilities, offices and crew facilities.
