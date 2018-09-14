Signature Flight Support has completed the renovation of its Las Vegas fixed base operation at McCarran International Airport. The upgrade includes interior renovation of the 7,786 sq. ft. facility with a modern pod configuration customer service representative counters, customer lobby and lounge area, new amenity bar, crew lounge, quiet rooms, restrooms, conference rooms, café and other features.
