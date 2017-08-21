The sale of ICBM motors for commercial space launches could offset some of the $17 million that the Pentagon spends each year to store and maintain them, but could disrupt the commercial launch market, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) says. To break even, the Pentagon would need to sell three Peacekeepers for $8.36 million or two Minuteman propulsion units for $3.96 million. But the Commerce Department, commercial launch companies and others warn GAO that the sale at a low ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Should The Pentagon Sell ICBM Motors?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.