Selected U.S. military contracts for Oct. 23, 2017 U.S. ARMY General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $462,055,855 modification (P00037) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0018 for 12 months of maintenance and repair support of fielded Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system units. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. U.S. MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY Modern Technology Solutions Inc. (MTSI), Alexandria, Virginia, is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week of Oct. 23-Oct 27, 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.