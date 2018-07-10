Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of July 2-July 6, 2018 Selected U.S. military contracts for July 2, 2018 U.S. AIR FORCE Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,608,513 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of the precise reference sensing for the collaborative electronic warfare program. The purpose of the contract will be to perform on-site positioning, navigation and timing technology development; prototyping; ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of July 2-July 6, 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.