Selected U.S. military contracts for Feb. 26, 2018 U.S. NAVY Raytheon Missile Systems Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $48,061,000 for firm-fixed-price delivery order 0030 under previously awarded contract N00104-11-D-ZD43 as an undefinitized contractual action for performance-based logistics support of the Phalanx close-in-weapon system in managing the systems by furnishing repaired and new units for 1041 line items under prescribed performance metrics in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of Feb. 26 - March 1, 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.