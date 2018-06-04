Satcom Direct has opened its fourth European office, this one situated in EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse Freiburg, Switzerland. The office supports the increased demand for installation of Jet ConneX, a high-speed data transfer service, for large-cabin, long-range jets.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Satcom Direct Opens Fourth European Office".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.