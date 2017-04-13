Within the next decade, Rostec plans to modernize Russia’s tactical weapons systems. That includes its road-mobile, nuclear-capable tactical missile system, the Iskander-M. “After 2020, a modernized version of Iskander-M [short-range ballistic missile] will be unveiled,” says Sergey Chemezov, Rostec’s general director. The Iskander, in service since 2007, has a range of up to 500 km (310 mi.) and a payload of up to 700 kg (1,540 lb.). The weapon uses a terminal ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rostec Modernizing Russiaâ€™s Iskander-M Road-Mobile Missile".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.