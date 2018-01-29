Red Bull Air Race and Air BP have extended their partnership, which began with the 2017 season, for three years. Air BP provides fuel and other services for the race aircraft. The Red Bull Air Race uses 8,000–1,000 liters of fuel for each race week, plus jet fuel for helicopters involved in production.
