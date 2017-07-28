Raytheon chief executive Tom Kennedy said July 27 his company has no plans to pursue an initial public offering of stock for its Forcepoint cybersecurity joint venture. Raytheon paid $1.9 billion for a majority stake in the then-Websense business in 2015. Kennedy reminded financial analysts in the latest quarterly teleconference that Raytheon made the deal as a long-term play in cyber capabilities.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Raytheon: No Plans For IPO On Cybersecurity JV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.