RAI Jets, a charter jet company, has announced that the most recent addition to its fleet, a Cessna Citation X aircraft, has received FAA approval for charter flights on FAI’s flight certificate. The same jet was previously owned by record-breaking aviator Steve Fossett, who flew the Citation X to break the speed record for flight from San Diego to Charleston, South Carolina, in 3 hr. at an average speed of 726.8 mph.
