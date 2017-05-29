RAI Jets, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, has added a Cessna Citation X business jet to its charter fleet. The jet was formerly owned by record-breaking aviator Steve Fossett. Fossett used the aircraft to break the speed record for flight from San Diego to Charleston, South Carolina, in under 3 hr. at an average speed of 727 mph.
