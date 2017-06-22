Looking toward a future where low-cost drones are increasingly weaponized or used to spy, Israel’s Rafael used the Paris Air Show to promote Drone Dome - a laser that can shoot them down. A lot of companies are offering systems that can protect against radar, or that can jam or spoof drones, says Joseph Horowitz, the company’s deputy general manager for air superiority systems. “In the near future, there will be limited communication between the operator and the drone. And ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rafael Shows Off Drone-Zapping Laser At Paris".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.