Pratt & Whitney Canada has celebrated the production of its 100,000th gas turbine engine. Of those, 60,000 remain in service with 12,300 customers in 200 countries and territories. The engines have generated 730 million hr. since 1963, with half of the hr., 380 million, with the PT6 turboprop. In March, the company said that it had identified a gap in its product range between the 1,750 shp PT6C-67C/E and the 2,300 shp PW100 family of engineers. The new “PT-Something” will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Pratt & Whitney Canada Produces 100,000th Gas Turbine Engine".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.