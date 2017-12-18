Oriens Aviation in the British Isles has acquired Avalon Aero’s business aviation MRO facility at London Biggin Hill Airport. The business will be renamed Oriens Aviation Limited with the goal of becoming a principal authorized service center for the Pilatus PC-12 in the UK by Jan. 29.
