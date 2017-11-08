Orbital ATK on Oct. 27 completed a structural acceptance test on the first motor high-strength composite case for the company’s Next Generation Launch (NGL) program. “The applied structural loads during the test demonstrated over 110 percent of maximum expected motor operating pressure and 110 percent of operational/flight and prelaunch compressive/tensile line loads,” the company says. “This full-scale motor case segment will be cast with inert solid rocket ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Orbital ATK Completes Test For Next-Gen Launcher".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.