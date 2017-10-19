Norsk Titanium, which claims to be the first FAA-approved supplier of aerospace-grade, additive-manufactured, structural titanium components, on Oct. 17 formally begun operations at its Plattsburgh Development & Qualification Center in upstate New York. The site will provide for future production of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems components, including previously announced 3D-printed structural parts for the Boeing 787. Plattsburgh may become even more significant after the two companies ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Norsk Titanium Cuts Ribbon on 3D Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.