Nomad Aviation has added a Cessna Citation CJ2+ light jet to its charger fleet. The aircraft is available to customers at the end of May. The Swiss-registered jet, which seats six, will be based in Basel, Switzerland, and be used for short haul trips across Europe or into Northern Africa. It is equipped with a Satcom system for passengers to stay connected.
