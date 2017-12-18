The National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA) has launched a weekly email update report that includes members’ newly-added aircraft for sale or lease and aircraft sold during that week. It is part of a plan to create more awareness of the NARA broker and dealer network, its inventory and its role in the industry. The entire inventory of certified NARA brokers and dealers for sale can also be assessed through NARA.
