Munich Airport and Moscow Domodedovo Airport have signed a sister airport agreement to provide an exchange of knowledge for employees and managers at both airports. Activities will include exchange programs to give employees a look at the daily workings and processes of the partner airport. It also calls for an exchange of ideas in regard to terminal planning, real estate development, security and digitalization and information technology.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Munich Airport, Moscow Airport Sign ‘Sister’ Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.