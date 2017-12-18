Meggitt Customer Services & Support has finalized a multiyear distribution agreement with Proponent, an aerospace distributor, for aftermarket components. Under the agreement, Proponent will become an exclusive third-party global distributor to selected customers of non-military aftermarket products.
