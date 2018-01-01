London Biggin Hill Airport is one of the fastest growing business aviation airports in Europe, with a 23% year-over-year increase in business aviation departures in November, the airport notes, citing data from WingXAdvance. For the first 11 months of 2017, airport departures have risen 16%, up from the average growth for business aviation in Europe of 4.2%.
