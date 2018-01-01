London Biggin Hill Airport is one of the fastest growing business aviation airports in Europe, with a 23% year-over-year increase in business aviation departures in November, the airport notes, citing data from WingXAdvance. For the first 11 months of 2017, airport departures have risen 16%, up from the average growth for business aviation in Europe of 4.2%.

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "London Biggin Hill Airport Records 23% Increase In Bizav Departures".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.