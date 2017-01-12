View the Leader Spotlight: Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO, Embraer in PDF format. Leader Spotlight is a Q&A featuring luminaries of the aerospace & defense sector On a visit to Washington, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, president and CEO of Brazilian aircraft builder Embraer, sat down for a round table with Aviation Week editors to discuss the company’s defense business and its efforts to become more global. Q. What does the future hold for ...