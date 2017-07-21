House Republicans are combining several spending bills into one—to fund the Defense Department, Energy and Water Department, the Legislative Branch and Veterans Affairs—and forwarding the package to the House floor for a vote. “The highest priority of Congress is to ensure the safety and security of our nation and to guarantee the future of our great democracy,” says House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.). “This critical national ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Lawmakers Package Spending Bills".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.