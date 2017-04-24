London Oxford Airport is seeing an increase in large business jets using its facilities. So far in 2017, its fixed base operation has seen a 37% increase in large jets and a 46% increase over the past two years, the airport reports. Jet movements rose 6.4% in 2016, while recreational general aviation movements declined 4%. Helicopter movements rose 25% for the year, not counting movements by Airbus Helicopters, which is based at the airport.
