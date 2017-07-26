The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) has demonstrated the automatic takeoff and landing of a tiltrotor unmanned aircraft system (UAS) on a moving ship. The July 7 test involved the 210-kg (450-lb.) TR-60 vertical-takeoff-and-landing UAS under development by KARI and Korean Air. The TR-60 is a production-ready follow-on to the experimental 1,000-kg-class TR-100 Smart UAV developed and flown by KARI in 2011-12. The TR-100 was only the second tiltrotor UAS to fly, after the similarly ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Korea Tests Tiltrotor UAV On Ship".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.