Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) and Hong Kong-based Metrojet, a business aircraft services provider, have signed an airframe maintenance agreement to offer customers on JSSI maintenance programs the ability to access airframe maintenance service at a Metrojet facility. The agreement comes as JSSI continues its growth in Asia. JSSI also announced a new range of consulting services that uses its network of technical advisors and operational data.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JSSI, Metrojet Sign Airframe Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.