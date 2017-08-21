Jet Support Services (JSSI) has added Airframe Parts-Only coverage for Sikorsky S-76C, S-76C+, S76C++ and S-76D helicopter models. Owners can now bundle JSSI’s engine program with the new parts-only program for a “tip-to-tail” experience, it said. The Parts-Only Program covers parts that require replacement due to life-limit expiration or unscheduled failure relating to scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. Avionics equipment is also covered.
