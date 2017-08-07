JetSuite, based in Irvine, California, has added multi-tiered aircraft management to its services as a way to reduce the cost of ownership for single-aircraft owners, it said. Strong demand in its charter flights and SuiteKey program prompted the addition. Customers are offered three options. A “RedStripe” option is for owners wanting occasional, well-planned use of their aircraft, which gives JetSuite primary access to the aircraft for revenue service. A “GreyStripe” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetSuite Adds Aircraft Management Services".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.